Titans' Calvin Ridley: Not practicing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ridley is dealing with some soreness and won't practice Tuesday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
Titans coach Brian Callahan didn't say what part of Ridley's body is affected. The veteran wideout has otherwise been healthy throughout offseason practice and training camp, getting plenty of reps to build chemistry with rookie quarterback Cameron Ward.
