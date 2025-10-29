default-cbs-image
Ridley (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Given that Ridley has yet to practice since being forced out of Week 6 action after just six snaps, the wideout's continued absence at Wednesday's session isn't a good sign as Sunday's game against the Chargers approaches. If Ridley is sidelined for a third straight game this weekend, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Van Jefferson would continue to lead the Titans' WR corps versus Los Angeles.

