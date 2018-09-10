Jennings returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown in Week 1 against Miami.

Jennings tallied the first touchdown of his career by running back a kickoff in the fourth quarter to pull the Titans back within a score. He made the roster due to his ability on special teams, and briefly held down punt and kick return duties for the Browns in 2015. Outside of the return game, he wasn't targeted Sunday and doesn't figure to play much of a role as a receiver this season.

