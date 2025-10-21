Helm recorded four receptions on five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Patriots.

Helm tied for second on the team with five targets, also matching his highest mark of the season. He was notably far more involved than Chig Okonkwo, who was targeted only twice and didn't record a reception. All of the Tennessee's pass catchers will be inconsistent due to the poor state of the offense, though Helm has show some promise in recent weeks.