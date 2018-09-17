Titans' Kamalei Correa: Another sack
Correa recorded three solo tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss in Week 2 against Houston.
Correa saw a diminished role in Week 2 in terms of snaps, but still made a few high-impact plays. Most notable was his second sack in as many games, but he also got pressure on another play, forcing DeShaun Watson to throw away a pass. Though the Titans have a number of notable veterans among their pass rushers, Correa has made his mark on the defense through two weeks.
