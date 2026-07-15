Titans' Michael Carter: Competing for depth role

Carter will enter training camp competing for a depth role in Tennessee's backfield, Mark Mihalko of USA Today reports.

Carter's familiarity with coach Robert Saleh from their time together with the Jets could help him make a quick impression in Tennessee. He boasts receiving experience and versatility, but Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are firlmy positioned atop the depth chart, while rookie Nicholas Singleton represents real competition for the No. 3 spot. Carter will need to separate from Singleton and other depth running backs Kalel Mullings and Julius Chestnut in order to carve out a notable role behind Pollard and Spears.