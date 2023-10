Folk made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Bengals.

Folk had one of his busier days as a Titan and he continued to pile up perfect performances. He found the range from 53 and 35 yards and is now 5-for-5 on attempts from 40 yards or deeper on the season. After Tennessee struggled to find a kicker throughout the offseason and training camp, Folk has cemented his status with the team.