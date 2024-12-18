Folk didn't practice Wednesday due to an abdominal injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Folk had been listed with a groin issue on Tennessee's Week 15 injury report, but he suited up in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals, converting on all three of his extra-point tries while not attempting a field goal. The Titans are now listing him with a different injury for Week 16, though it's possible the abdominal injury is linked to the groin issue. The Titans have another kicker on their practice squad (Brayden Narveson) that could be added to the active roster if Folk is unable to play this Sunday in Indianapolis.