Folk will be the Titans' kicker heading into the season, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Tennessee had a kicking void to fill after the recent release of Michael Badgley. They both traded for Folk from the Patriots and signed Cade York to their practice squad. The former will be the team's exclusive kicker going forward, while the latter is viewed as a developmental project. The 38-year-old drilled 32 of his 37 field-goal attempts in 2022, while also nailing 32 of his 35 extra-point attempts.