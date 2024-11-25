Westbrook-Ikhine recorded two receptions on five targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Texans.

Westbrook-Ikhine continues to see his role in the Tennessee offense tick up, as he has at least five targets in three of his last four games. While his connection with Will Levis is sporadic, he's made a habit of finding his way behind the defense, and that moment came late in the first quarter against the Texans when he recorded a 38-yard touchdown while splitting two defenders. Westbrook-Ikhine remains a risky streaming option given that he's recorded more than two receptions in a game only twice this season, but it's getting more difficult to ignore that he has six touchdowns across his last seven contests.