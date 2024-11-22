McCreary (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The Titans are already again going to be without top CB L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps), so losing McCreary would be another tough blow headed into a date with Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Jarvis Brownlee and Darrell Baker are expected to see heavy snaps in coverage.
