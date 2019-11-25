Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Four total touchdowns
Tannehill connected on 14 of his 18 pass attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 12 win over the Jaguars. He also added seven carries for 40 yards and another pair of scores.
Tannehill found the end zone on a 21-yard rush to put the Titans up 7-0, hurdling through a pair of defenders at the goal line. While that was the team's only score of the first half, Tannehill led the offense to five touchdowns in the first six offensive possessions of the final two quarters. While Derrick Henry did plenty of the work, Tannehill also contributed plenty. The highlight came on a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown, in which Tannehill hit the rookie wideout on a slant across the middle, which Brown then turned upfield for a 65-yard score. Tannehill also capped the scoring with a three-yard rushing touchdown -- his second of the game -- to put the Titans up 42-17. Tannehill should have another opportunity to put forward a strong showing in Week 13 against the Colts.
