Tannehill completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 193 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 27-23 win against the Buccaneers.

The 31-year-old signal-caller has offered a welcomed change of pace at the quarterback position for Tennessee, completing better than 70 percent of his passes and boasting a 5:1 TD:INT ratio in two games as the starter. Week 9 presents a challenging matchup with Carolina's top-10 pass defense awaiting on the slate, but Tannehill has proven capable of producing against capable opponents before, lighting up the Chargers' talented secondary for 312 passing yards and two touchdowns in Week 7.