site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-tory-carter-out-again | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Tory Carter: Out again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carter (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Carter will miss a second straight game due to a neck issue. The extent of the fullback's injury remains unclear, but his next chance to suit up will come in Week 9 against the Chiefs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 25 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read