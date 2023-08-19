Levis (lower body) will not play in Saturday's preseason game in Minnesota, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Levis exited Thursday's practice early due to a lower-body injury, and it looks like the Titans will opt to err on the side of caution with their second-round draft selection. As a result, second-year quarterback, Malik Willis, is expected to play the full game under center. Levis has primarily worked as Tennessee's third-string quarterback so far during training camp.
