The Giants waived Hawkins from injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hawkins was set to miss the entire 2025 season after reverting to the Giants' injured reserve in late August. Now that he's been waived, the 2023 sixth-rounder will be eligible to sign with another team once he has fully recovered from his injury. Hawkins appeared in three regular-season games for the Giants in 2024 and logged 10 tackles (eight solo) and two pass defenses (one interception).