The Packers waived Summers on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Summers was drafted by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft and appeared in 46 games across three years in Green Bay, though he mostly played on special teams. The Packers extended De'Vondre Campbell and spent a first-round pick on Quay Walker this offseason, which pushed Summers further down the depth chart. However, Summers was still expected to compete with Isaiah McDuffie for a special-teams gig, but the latter has outplayed the former during training camp. Regardless, per Rapoport, the seventh-round pick should get some looks while on the waiver wire.