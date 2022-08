Smith was released by the Vikings on Monday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Smith re-upped with Minnesota in March after spending much of last year on the team's practice squad. The 29-year-old cornerback recorded six tackles over five contests in 2022, though all 17 of his defensive snaps came in a Week 17 loss to Green Bay. Smith will now look to carve out a larger role elsewhere heading into the regular season.