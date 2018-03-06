Tyler Gaffney: Returning to baseball
Gaffney is expected to move on from football and pursue a career in Major League Baseball, Tim Williams of PiratesProspects.com reports.
Gaffney's career has been completely derailed due to a series of injuries, as the 2014 sixth-rounder never appeared in a game through four seasons in the NFL. Due to this wear and tear he's endured over the years, Gaffney will apparently call it quits on his football career and join the Pittsburgh Pirates for spring training. Gaffney was the Pirates' 24th-round pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....