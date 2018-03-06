Gaffney is expected to move on from football and pursue a career in Major League Baseball, Tim Williams of PiratesProspects.com reports.

Gaffney's career has been completely derailed due to a series of injuries, as the 2014 sixth-rounder never appeared in a game through four seasons in the NFL. Due to this wear and tear he's endured over the years, Gaffney will apparently call it quits on his football career and join the Pittsburgh Pirates for spring training. Gaffney was the Pirates' 24th-round pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.