Indianapolis signed Scott to the practice squad Thursday, Paul Bretl of USA Today reports.

Scott, a 2023 fourth-round pick, had spent his entire NFL career to date in Chicago before being waived by the team Tuesday. He suited up for 28 regular-season games with the Bears over the last two years, over which span he totaled 18 catches for 173 yards. Scott is still looking to score his first-regular season touchdown and will work to establish himself as a reserve option for the Colts.