default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jones reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Jones was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings, most notably downing a punt from Michael Dickson in the fourth quarter. The running back didn't record any additional stats over his 17 snaps with the special-teams unit in the game. Jones can be elevated two more times before he'd have to be officially signed to the active roster.

More News