Jones reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Jones was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings, most notably downing a punt from Michael Dickson in the fourth quarter. The running back didn't record any additional stats over his 17 snaps with the special-teams unit in the game. Jones can be elevated two more times before he'd have to be officially signed to the active roster.