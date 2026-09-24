Jones (knee) was present for the open portion of Thursday's practice, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Jones looks to be trending up after missing practice Wednesday. He took on a significant workload in Jordan Mason's absence in Week 2 with 23 carries, but did not come out unscathed. The veteran isn't a sure thing to play in Week 3 at this stage, though the current trajectory is encouraging. If Jones is ultimately unable to suit up, DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne would be next up for the Vikings.