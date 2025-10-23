Jones (hamstring) is active for Thursday's game at the Chargers.

It's been a quick turnaround for Jones, who was designated for return from injured reserve Tuesday, followed that up with back-to-back limited walkthroughs, was listed as questionable for Week 8 action and then activated from IR on Thursday. He now has been cleared for his first game action since he suffered a hamstring injury Week 2, but with Jordan Mason faring well in Jones' absence -- and considering how long the latter was sidelined -- Jones seems poised for complementary work as a pass catcher, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Jones has five seasons of 50-plus receptions in his nine-year career.