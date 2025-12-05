default-cbs-image
Jones (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington.

This will be the second time this year that Jones exited a game with an injury and didn't return but then came back to play the next week. He handled his normal workload the previous time, and he's generally been well ahead of Jordan Mason since returning from a multi-week absence in September/October.

