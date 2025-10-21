Jones (hamstring) didn't have his 21-day practice window opened Monday and appears unlikely to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday against the Chargers.

Jones hasn't played since the Vikings' Sept. 14 loss to the Falcons due to a hamstring strain, but because he's now missed five weeks and four straight games while on injured reserve, he's eligible to return to the 53-man roster at any point. The Vikings haven't publicly commented on where exactly Jones stands in his recovery from the hamstring issue, but the team's decision not to include him on its initial Week 8 injury report suggests that he's not a serious candidate to suit up against the Chargers. Jordan Mason should continue to operate as Minnesota's clear lead back for as long as Jones remains sidelined.