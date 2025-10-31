Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Questionable for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that he expects Van Ginkel to play against Detroit. The veteran edge rusher hasn't played since Week 3. His potential return to the lineup will be a boost to Minnesota's pass rush and run defense off the edge.
