Proehl drew praise from head coach Mike Zimmer during spring workouts who noted it's "really hard to tell" who will win the third receiver role, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Proehl, an undrafted free agent, had a strong season with East Carolina in 2020, racking up 47 catches for 577 yards and four touchdowns across nine games. He'll compete with Chad Beebe, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Bisi Johnson, Whop Philyor and several others in what looks to be a wide open competition for the No. 3 and No. 4 receiver roles. However, the No. 3 receiver has had little impact in the offense during the Zimmer era.