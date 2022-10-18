Proehl (knee) was activated from the reserve/PUP list Monday.
Proehl was forced to sit out the first four weeks of the season after being placed on the reserve/PUP list in August. The undrafted wideout was then designated to return Oct. 5, and he will now be eligible to make his NFL debut starting with Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Proehl missed the entirety of his rookie campaign after tearing his ACL in training camp last year, and he should slot in near the bottom of Minnesota's depth chart alongside wideouts Jalen Nailor and Jalen Reagor.