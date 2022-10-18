site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Blake Proehl: Let go by Vikings
RotoWire Staff
Oct 18, 2022
The Vikings waived
Proehl on Tuesday.
Just one day after Proehl was activated from the team's reserve/PUP list, Minnesota decided to part ways with the 23-year-old wideout. Proehl had just finished recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in training camp last year, but he'll now look elsewhere to begin his young
NFL career.
