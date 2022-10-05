Proehl (knee) was designated to return from the PUP list and returned to practice Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Proehl missed the entire 2021 campaign after tearing his ACL during training camp last season. He started the 2022 season on the PUP list, which sidelined him for the first four games, but he's returned to practice at the earliest possible time. Regardless, the wideout likely still has a few hurdles to clear before he'll be ready for game action. His participation in practice starts a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster, but he if he isn't, he'll revert back to the PUP list for the remainder of the campaign.