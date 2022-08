Proehl (knee) was switched from the active/PUP to reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Proehl will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. The 23-year-old suffered a torn ACL during training camp last season, and he's not quite ready to return to action. Proehl joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina last spring, and drew praise during camp before suffering the injury.