The Vikings waived Proehl on Tuesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Proehl spent the 2021 season on the Vikings' injured reserve after tearing his ACL, and he joined the team's practice squad after returning to full health last year. He was unable to land a spot on the team's 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 campaign, but it's possible he ends up on a practice squad once again.