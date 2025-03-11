The Vikings re-signed Murphy to a three-year, $66 million contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
At $22 million per year, Murphy becomes the NFL's third-highest paid cornerback, behind Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Surtain. Murphy started all 17 regular-season games for the Vikings last season, finishing with career-highs across the board, including 81 tackles (62 solo) and 14 pass breakups, including six interceptions. Murphy was also selected to his first Pro Bowl. He's found a home under Minnesota DC Brian Flores.
