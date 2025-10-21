Wentz (shoulder) was a full participant at the Vikings' walkthrough Tuesday.

Wentz is officially set to draw a fifth straight start Thursday night versus the Chargers. The quarterback opened the week as a limited participant due to a shoulder injury, but head coach Kevin O'Connell named him as the starter Tuesday. Wentz had an uneven outing in Week 7 against the Eagles, completing 26 of 42 passes for 313 yards while throwing two interceptions in the team's 28-22 loss.