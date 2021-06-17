Coach Mike Zimmer said Hunter (neck) looked "fantastic" after reporting to minicamp and should be ready for training camp, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
The 26-year-old quickly joined the team after agreeing to a reworked deal with the Vikings at the start of the week, and he's apparently healthy after missing 2020 due to a herniated disc that required surgery in October. However, he did not participate in minicamp workouts. Hunter posted 29 sacks across 2018 and 2019 and should provide a big boost to Minnesota's pass rush if he can stay healthy.
