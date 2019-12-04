Play

Hunter recorded five tackles (two solo) and a sack across 69 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Seahawks.

Hunter's sack count on the season now stands at 9.5, which leads the Vikings. He'll now shift his focus to the divisional matchup against the Lions, who he recorded a sack against earlier this season.

