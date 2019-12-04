Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Sack in Seattle
Hunter recorded five tackles (two solo) and a sack across 69 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Seahawks.
Hunter's sack count on the season now stands at 9.5, which leads the Vikings. He'll now shift his focus to the divisional matchup against the Lions, who he recorded a sack against earlier this season.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Sack streak continues•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Tallies another sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Reaches quarterback again•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Another week, another sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Notches pair of sacks at MetLife•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Sacks adding up•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 14.
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....