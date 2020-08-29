Hunter (undisclosed) did not participate in Friday's dress rehearsal scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
While head coach Mike Zimmer has said that he is improving, Hunter has not been seen participating in a practice by the media since early in camp. With two weeks before the team's first game, Hunter's availability for the start of the regular season remains uncertain.
