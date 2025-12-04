Vikings' Donovan Jackson: DNP to start week
Jackson (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Jackson suffered this injury in Week 12, and he was unable to play last week versus the Seahawks. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, Jackson will be re-evaluated towards to end of the week to better understand his chances of playing Sunday versus the Commanders.
