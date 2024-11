Pace finished with six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.

The inside linebacker also played on 96.0 percent of the defensive snaps. Pace, an undrafted free agent signing in 2023, recorded 102 tackles (63 solo) as a rookie, and he is keeping up a similar pace in 2024 with 50 stops (28 solo) in the six games he's played in.