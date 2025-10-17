McCarthy (ankle) will work as the emergency third quarterback for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.

McCarthy's listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, but he isn't expected to see game action even if given the green light to suit up, as Carson Wentz will retain the starting job and Max Brosmer will dress as Wentz's backup. McCarthy hasn't played since Week 2 due to an ankle injury, and the offense has looked more effective with Wentz under center, so Minnesota will let McCarthy work his way back to full health before putting him back into consideration for the starting job.