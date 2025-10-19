McCarthy (ankle) is inactive as the Vikings' emergency No. 3 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Following the Vikings' Week 6 bye, McCarthy was able to return to practice this week for the first time since suffering a right high-ankle sprain in a Sept. 14 loss to the Falcons. However, McCarthy practiced Wednesday through Friday only on a limited basis, prompting the Vikings to hold him out for another week while Carson Wentz starts and Max Brosmer serves as his top backup. The Vikings plan to hold off on a decision on a permanent starter at quarterback until McCarthy is 100 percent healthy, and at this stage, the second-year signal-caller may not be a realistic option for the club until Week 9 in Detroit on Nov. 2. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, McCarthy's ankle sprain was viewed as a six-week injury at the time he got hurt, and with a Thursday night game in Los Angeles versus the Chargers on tap following Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Minnesota doesn't have much incentive to rush the 22-year-old back into action on a short week.