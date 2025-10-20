McCarthy (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

McCarthy has been sidelined since he suffered a high right-ankle sprain during a Week 2 loss to the Falcons, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity all of last week, which marked his first notable on-field work in more than a month. Fill-in QB Carson Wentz also was listed as limited Monday due to his lingering left shoulder injury, but at this stage he appears to be the better bet to continue leading Minnesota's offense Thursday at the Chargers, especially after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that McCarthy's initial six-week recovery timeline remains intact, which would mean a return to action Week 9, at best, on Sunday, Nov. 2 at Detroit. In the end, McCarthy clearly is getting back into the swing of things and closing in on a return to action.