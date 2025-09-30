Head coach Kevin O'Connell suggested Tuesday that McCarthy (ankle) could be ready to resume practicing this week, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports. "My hope is ... maybe not necessarily early on - we're going to handle Wednesday, probably in a unique way, from what could be kind of a hybrid day, but as we get into Thursday and Friday, I'm hoping we can at least get him out there and get him taking some drops and starting to get back in the normal rhythm of the practice week," O'Connell said of McCarthy. "It will all depend on kind of where he's at with the benchmarks of being able to go out there and start moving around a little bit."

O'Connell didn't speak on McCarthy's potential availability for Sunday's game against the Browns in London if he practices in some fashion Wednesday through Friday, but since the second-year signal-caller isn't expected to be ready to handle full reps with the first-team offense throughout the week, he'll likely be ticketed for a backup role if he's active in Week 5. Carson Wentz has started under center in the last two games in McCarthy's absence, leading the Vikings to a 1-1 record while completing 44 of 66 passes for 523 yards (7.9 YPA), four touchdowns and two interceptions. O'Connell hasn't ruled out the possibility of Wentz retaining the starting job even once McCarthy is back to full health, though it may be contingent on Wentz turning in another quality outing Week 5 against a stout Browns defense.