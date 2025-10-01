McCarthy (ankle) was not spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said the "hope is soon" that McCarthy will be "back on an individual level," per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. That said, O'Connell noted that he "probably would not expose [McCarthy] to the look team" in the immediate future, a signal that the second-year quarterback doesn't have a very real chance to be available for Sunday's game against the Browns in London. McCarthy hasn't yet been ruled out for Week 5, but even if active, it's likely he would operate in a backup role behind Carson Wentz. The Vikings will benefit from a bye Week 6, making Sunday, Oct. 19 against the Eagles in Week 7 a more realistic tentative date for McCarthy's return, though it's possible Wentz could retain the starting job if he's able to turn in another strong showing versus Cleveland.