Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that McCarthy (ankle) will be inactive as the Vikings' emergency No. 3 quarterback in Thursday's game against the Chargers.

Coming out of a Week 6 bye, McCarthy was able to turn in three limited practices last week, but the Vikings chose to keep him inactive as their emergency No. 3 quarterback for this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles while he continues to recover from a right high-ankle sprain. Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, O'Connell noted that McCarthy displayed some progress in an on-field workout Tuesday and might have had a shot at playing Week 8 if the Vikings had a Sunday game, but the coach conceded that the young signal-caller is "just not there" yet in being a realistic option for Thursday. As a result, Carson Wentz (shoulder) will pick up his fifth consecutive start while Max Brosmer serves as the No. 2 quarterback, but the top job is expected to be returned to McCarthy once he proves that he's 100 percent healthy. McCarthy looks like he'll have a chance to return to the lineup Nov. 2 at Detroit, though he'll likely need to turn in a full week of full practices for the Vikings to clear him to start.