Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Officially questionable for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at the Chargers.
Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday that McCarthy was slated to serve as the emergency third quarterback Week 8 for a second consecutive contest, meaning he'll be inactive and designated as such once the Vikings post their list about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. O'Connell also told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com that McCarthy's on-field workout Tuesday was "just not there" but could have been if Minnesota had a Sunday game on tap. In any case, Carson Wentz (left shoulder) will get the start Thursday while McCarthy will turn his focus to a Week 9 road matchup with the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 2.
More News
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Not ready to start Week 8•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Listed as limited Monday•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Inactive as third quarterback•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Emergency third QB for Week 7•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Stays limited in practice•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Officially limited in return to practice•