McCarthy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at the Chargers.

Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday that McCarthy was slated to serve as the emergency third quarterback Week 8 for a second consecutive contest, meaning he'll be inactive and designated as such once the Vikings post their list about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. O'Connell also told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com that McCarthy's on-field workout Tuesday was "just not there" but could have been if Minnesota had a Sunday game on tap. In any case, Carson Wentz (left shoulder) will get the start Thursday while McCarthy will turn his focus to a Week 9 road matchup with the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 2.