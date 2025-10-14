McCarthy (ankle) participated in practice Monday first time since suffering a right high ankle sprain on Sept. 14, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

While head coach Kevin O'Connell has not named a starting quarterback for this week's game against the Eagles, he also previously said McCarthy would need a full week of practice before he'd consider putting him back in a game. Meanwhile Carson Wentz was able to practice Monday despite a sore non-throwing shoulder. If McCarthy is able to practice without major limitations all week, he could return to the starting job. However, Minnesota's plans are not clear with Wentz playing well in O'Connell's three-game absence.