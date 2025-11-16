McCarthy was seen warming up before Sunday's game with a wrap on his right throwing hand, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. However, it's the same bandage he had on his hand throughout the week of practice, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

McCarthy opened Week 11 prep Wednesday as limited due to a right hand injury, but was not on the injury report thereafter and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Chicago. McCarthy suffered the right hand injury after hitting it on the helmet of a Ravens defender while following through on a pass attempt last week. While McCarthy does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game, the use of a wrap on his hand in pre-game warmups shows it could be of some concern.