McCarthy (ankle) is listed as inactive Thursday at the Chargers but will be available as the emergency third quarterback, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

McCarthy thus won't be active for a fifth consecutive game due to his ongoing recovery from a high right-ankle sprain, but his standing as the emergency third QB for a second straight contest gives him a chance to play if both starter Carson Wentz and backup Max Brosmer leave Thursday's matchup due to injuries. McCarthy himself has put together back-to-back weeks of limited on-field work, and coach Kevin O'Connell even told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com that the second-year quarterback's workout Tuesday was "just not there," but could have been if the Vikings had a Sunday game on the schedule. McCarthy's next chance for his first action since Week 2 is Sunday, Nov. 2 in Detroit.