Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said both McCarthy (ankle) and Carson Wentz (shoulder) will participate in practice Wednesday but declined to name a starter for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy returned to practice Monday, coming off Minnesota's bye, for the first time since suffering a right high-ankle sprain Sept. 14. O'Connell had previously indicated that McCarthy would require a full week of practice before being cleared for a return to the lineup, but it remains to be seen whether Wentz might have a chance to retain the No. 1 gig in the event that both quarterbacks are healthy enough to play. Wentz, for his part, is managing an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder, and O'Connell said he "took a normal amount of throws" at practice Monday.